Ryan Gosling calls Steven Spielberg encounter 'an all-time moment'

Ryan Gosling had "an all-time moment" meeting director Steven Spielberg at the Golden Globes.

The Barbie actor revealed that the revered Jurassic Park filmmaker made a beeline for him at the Golden Globes in January and heaped praise on his upcoming action movie The Fall Guy.

"I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction," he recalled to Variety. "I don't know Steven Spielberg. I thought there's no way he's coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I know what's going to happen. I'm going to point to him, and he's going to go, 'Not you, behind you,' so I'm not going to do that. Finally, I said, 'Me?' and he goes, "Yeah you.' I go, 'I'm sorry I didn't think you were coming to talk to me.' And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, 'I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'"

As a result of the exchange, Gosling is no longer worried about the response to his forthcoming project.

"As far as I'm concerned it doesn't matter anymore what happens," Gosling continued. "Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all-time moment for me. I'm really excited for people to see it. I think it's a really special movie."

In The Fall Guy, based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, the Oscar nominee plays Colt Seavers, a stunt performer who is tasked with finding his film's leading man after he goes missing.

The film will premiere at the SXSW festival on 12 March before its general release in May.