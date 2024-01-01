Sharon Osbourne claims nobody in the US will hire her amid racism row

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she can't get a job in the US because people believe she is racist.

The star used to be on chat show The Talk but left in March 2021 after she defended Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"I got banned in America,” Sharon said on Celebrity Big Brother to Louis Walsh.

When asked if she was still able to actually work in the US, she replied, "I can legally. But nobody will employ me because they say I am racist.”

When Meghan did her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan was accused of being racist for his characterisation of the Duchess, and received 41,000 complaints about his take on the interview.

Sharon defended him, tweeting him, "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

Afterwards, on The Talk, Sharon had a tense exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood, who told Sharon that by supporting Piers she was "giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Things became heated and Sharon publicly apologised the next day, saying sorry to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

The Talk was put on hiatus for several weeks, and Sharon left the show.