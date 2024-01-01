Oprah to host special show about Ozempic

Oprah Winfrey will host a special show talking about the weight loss drug, just months after she stepped down from the WeightWatchers' board.

The media mogul will host the hour long show, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which will air on 18 March.

"It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity," Oprah said in a statement. "This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."

The 70-year-old has previously spoken about her own experience with using weight loss medication.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People in December. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

In February 2023, Oprah stepped down from the Board of Directors at WeightWatchers - a role she'd held since 2015. Bloomberg reported her exit caused shares in the company to drop 25%.