Keke Palmer tells how becoming a mother has ‘given her peace’

Keke Palmer has revealed becoming a mother has "put her in a different headspace," which has resulted in "peace."

The Nope actress has told how her 13-month-old son Leo has helped her change her perspective on life.

“I do feel like being 30, it's put me in a different head space that's allowed me to kind of feel more observational about my life,” she told People magazine.

“I'm not so in the weeds of everything. I'm really trusting and having faith that everything will work out as it should. I think so much of that peace has come from my son.”

She shares Leo with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, and her new role has meant she's had to be more choosy about the work she does.

“(I’m) definitely more selective with projects,” she said. “Looking for stuff that allows me to be with him either at home, or it’s somewhere I can go and have a room or a trailer.”

Keke is currently filming The Pickup in Atlanta, but Leo goes "everywhere" with her.

"I also want to respect his individuality and his freedom and space. It's not just like you come to mommy's world, only mommy's world,” she said. "While we want to take them everywhere and we want them to be our world, they are their own little people, so you have to also give them their own sense of structure.”