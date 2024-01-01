Vanessa Hudgens slams 'rude' pregnancy speculation

Vanessa Hudgens has hit back at 'rude' pregnancy speculation from the public.

The High School Musical star, who married her baseballer husband Cole Tucker in December, pulled no punches describing the commentary she had received from onlookers.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she shared with the She Pivots podcast.

"I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

Given she wasn't, in fact, pregnant at the time, 35-year-old Vanessa found the comments, "so rude."

"I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day," she sniped, "and am a real woman and have a real body."

On reflection, Vanessa said the experience had taught her a lesson about what not to do, and how not to behave.

"Don't make assumptions," Vanessa said, "in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

And she added she looks forward to being pregnant, when it happens for her.

"Nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously," Vanessa said. "I can't wait for the day."