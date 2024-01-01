Rita Moreno says Marlon Brando was ‘lust of her life’

Rita Moreno has opened up about her eight-year affair with "lust of my life", Marlon Brando.

The West Side Story star met "Brando" when she was 22, on the set of Napoleon biopic, Desiree.

Now 92, Rita opened up this week about their passionate romance.

"We had a thing going," Rita told People Espanol. "Oh, yeah, that was the crux of our relationship. It was really, essentially, very sexual, and he was amazing. So was I!"

The relationship lasted eight years, with Rita reflecting that it was Marlon who first suggested she enter therapy.

"Here's this crazy man telling this crazy woman that she needs therapy," Rita joked. "I adored him – I was madly in love with him."

Rita credited psychoanalysis for helping her overcome a lack of self-esteem that stemmed from being bullied as a child for her Latina heritage.

"It took me a long time, and therapy, to get to like myself," she said. "When you get traumatised that early in your life, it takes a long time to get rid of the notion that you're bad."

While her on-off relationship with Marlon didn't last, Rita did eventually marry – Leonard Gordon, a doctor who gave up medicine to become her full-time manager. Leonard died in 2010, 45 years into their marriage.