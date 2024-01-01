Sharon Osbourne mocks Adele's 'fake' cockney accent

Sharon Osbourne has mocked Adele's "fake" cockney accent.

On Thursday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, the 71-year-old accused the singer of faking her famous cockney accent.

"I think she claims the (faux cockney accent), 'Oh, love, oh I'm Adele, I'm so English,'" the former X Factor judge said.

Sharon's fellow Big Brother contestant and Gary Goldsmith told her he "loved her" for her honesty.

"It's like, cut the c**p, you don't talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are!" Sharon continued of the Rolling in the Deep singer. "But she does all this old English, you know?"

Sharon continued to mock Adele's accent as Gary and her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh laughed.

Adele isn't the only celebrity whom Sharon has criticised since she entered the Big Brother house on Monday.

Speaking to Sharon and Louis, Gary said, "When my friends talk about people they know or people they've met, we would always take the mick and say, 'Well if you drop the names, I'll pick them up.'"

Sharon replied, "I'll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time."

The star then claimed the former Late Late Show host makes sure to tell people what designer clothes he is wearing.

Louis added, "Kissing all the right people. (Vogue editor-in-chief) Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah."

Sharon then replied, "Oh she loves him, loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the C-word."