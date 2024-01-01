Mason Gooding expects Scream 7 to be made despite production turmoil

Mason Gooding expects 'Scream 7' to happen despite the exits of co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

The latest installment in the slasher franchise has been hit by development trouble with Melissa being fired due to her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict and Jenna departing due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series 'Wednesday'.

Director Christopher Landon also exited last year after the "dream job turned into a nightmare" but Mason – who portrays Chad Meeks-Martin in the franchise – expects the film to be made as long as it is financially viable.

The 27-year-old star told Variety: "If it could make money, I guarantee you, they’ll make it.

"It’s one of those things where you wait to hear from the people that make the big decisions.

"It’s all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans. ’Scream’ doesn’t exist without the people who enjoy it as much as they … If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen."

Despite the turmoil surrounding the latest movie, Mason is glad that he has been able to make friends while working on the films.

He said: "The fact that we got to stay a family beyond the work is the most important thing to me. It never felt like we lost that."

Christopher announced his departure from 'Scream 7' last December and confessed that he was ready to "move on" from the project.

In a post on X, the 49-year-old filmmaker said: "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago.

"This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on."