Natalie Portman confirms Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman is officially divorced from French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

A representative for the Black Swan actress confirmed to People on Friday that she quietly filed for divorce from the French dancer after almost 11 years of marriage in July 2023.

The divorce was finalised last month in France, where she and Millepied live with their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, seven.

The couple had faced speculation about the state of their marriage since May 2023, when it was rumoured that Millepied had been involved in an extra-marital affair.

Adding fuel to the rumours, the Oscar-winning actress hadn't been spotted wearing her wedding ring since last spring. She also attended red carpets and awards season events by herself.

A friend of the couple told People that it has been difficult navigating the separation privately.

"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work," they said.

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Neither Portman, 42, nor Millepied, 46, have spoken publicly about the split rumours. However, she told Vanity Fair in February that the speculation has been "terrible" and she has "no desire to contribute to it".

The actress met the dancer on the set of 2010's Black Swan in early 2009 and they got married in California in August 2012. They split their time between Los Angeles and Paris.