Kris Jenner has 'no regrets' about letting Kylie Jenner appear on reality show aged nine

Kris Jenner has "no regrets" about letting her daughter Kylie Jenner appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was only nine years old.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, now 26, was only nine years old when the family's first reality show premiered in 2007, and she courted controversy in the first episode by showing off her moves on a stripper pole.

During an interview with The New York Times, Kylie revealed that watching her oldest nephew - Kourtney Kardashian's 14-year-old son Mason - turn nine made her re-examine her own experience being on camera at such a young age.

"To be fair, my family didn't know how successful it would be," she insisted. "I think if they could have foresaw that, they would probably think twice about it - being on the show so young."

Reflecting on her decision to include her youngest child on the show, Kris told the outlet, "I have no regrets. I believe that everything happens for a reason."

Kylie and her older sister Kendall appeared on KUWTK and the follow-up series The Kardashians less as they grew older.

Due to her early public exposure, the business mogul admitted that "people have been in (her) business" since she was a kid and she has become used to them giving their unsolicited opinions on her appearance.

"It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," she candidly noted. "There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

She explained that her experience has informed how often she puts her children - Stormi, six, and Aire, two - in the spotlight because she wants to "protect" them and "control" their exposure to the public.

Kylie is also reluctant to discuss her personal life nowadays as she refused to be drawn on her rumoured relationship with Timothée Chalamet.