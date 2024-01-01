Meghan, Duchess of Sussex calls out ‘cruel’ online bullying

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the "cruel" taunts she received as a new mother.

Speaking on a panel at Texan ideas festival South By South West, Meghan was asked about how she has coped with the "toxicity" that had been levelled at her over the years.

“Social media is an environment that I think has a lot of that,” Meghan replied.

“You know, I think it’s really interesting as I can reflect on it, I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili, and with a newborn with each of them.”

She added it was hard for her to understand what drove people to participate in online bullying.

“You just think about that, and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel,” Meghan said.

“And why you would do that. Certainly, when you’re pregnant, with a newborn, we all know as moms, it’s such a tender and sacred time.”

Meghan explained she felt a lot of online bullying was directed by women at other women, saying she found it, “disturbing” how “much of the hate is women completely spewing it to other women”.

“Reading something terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends?” Meghan pondered. “That’s the piece that’s so lost right now. We’ve forgotten about our humanity … Even if it’s making dollars, it doesn’t make sense.”