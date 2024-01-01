Jimmy Kimmel addresses Barbie snub in Oscars opening monologue

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has addressed the Barbie 'snub' in his opening monologue at the 2024 awards.

The four-time host has poked fun at the audience, blaming them for the fact the Barbie movie was snubbed in many award categories.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to nominated for best director tonight,” he said, before adding, “Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

He also joked about the fact the awards ceremony notoriously runs over time. “Thank you for having me back and congratulations to each and every one of you for making it to the Academy Awards. And for making it on time," he said.

"The show, as you know, is starting an hour early this year, but don’t worry, it will still end very, very late. In fact, we’re already five minutes over and I am not joking."