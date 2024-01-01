Emma Stone suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2024 Academy Awards

Emma Stone experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night to accept the award for Best Actress for Poor Things, the double Oscar winner motioned to the back of her stunning mint green Louis Vuitton gown.

She gasped, "My dress is broken!"

Emma then joked that she probably damaged the gown by enthusiastically dancing to her frequent co-star Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken from the Barbie movie earlier in the evening.

"I think it happened during I'm Just Ken... I'm pretty sure," the 35-year-old continued.

After thanking director Yorgos Lanthimos, her Poor Things co-stars, family, and fellow Best Actress nominees in her speech, Emma jokingly begged viewers, "Don't look at the back of my dress!"

And later, the star told reporters backstage that her team managed to mend the dress.

"They sewed me back in right when I came back, which was wonderful," she smiled. "I really do think I busted it during I'm Just Ken. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind. He was right there, and I just was going for it, and you know, things happen!"

Previously, Emma won an Oscar for her performance in 2016 musical La La Land.