Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance

Eva Mendes reacted to her partner Ryan Gosling's performance at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

The Barbie star and Best Supporting Actor nominee delivered a show-stopping performance of I'm Just Ken with his Barbie co-stars Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Sunday night.

While his partner Eva didn't support him on the red carpet or in the audience, she reacted to his performance with a picture from his dressing room backstage.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG (sic). Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed (kiss emoji)," the Hitch star wrote on Instagram, referring to their daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

In the backstage photo, Eva rocked the sparkly pink jacket and black cowboy hat Ryan wore for his performance.

Earlier in the day, The Place Beyond the Pines actress shared a video of herself standing outside of the actor's Oscars dressing room and wrote in the caption, "Always by my man."

Eva and Ryan don't attend public events together, so the La La Land star walked the red carpet with his sister Mandi, mum Donna and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.

He later hit the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform Best Original Song nominee I'm Just Ken, which was a homage to Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

In addition to his Barbie co-stars, Ryan was joined by Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song, and surprise guests Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

During the singalong section of the performance, he went into the audience and put his microphone in front of his Barbie director Greta Gerwig, his co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera, and his frequent collaborator Emma Stone.

I'm Just Ken lost the Best Original Song prize to Billie Eilish's Barbie track What Was I Made For? while Ryan was beaten by Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor.