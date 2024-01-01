Cillian Murphy 'in a daze' following Best Actor Oscar win

Cillian Murphy felt "very overwhelmed and humbled" about becoming the first Irish-born star to win the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday night.

The Peaky Blinders actor took home the gold statuette for his portrayal of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Murphy told reporters of his win, "I'm in a little bit of a daze, I'm very overwhelmed. I'm very humbled. I'm very grateful and you know, very proud to be Irish standing here today."

When an Irish journalist asked how he felt to be the first Irish-born actor to win that prize, he replied, "It's really really meaningful to me. I don't know if I said this in my speech, because I can't remember what I said. I did want to say that I think in Ireland we are really great at supporting artists and I think we need to continue to support artists and the next generation of actors and directors. I think that's vitally important."

During his post-win interview, the Inception star was also asked if he would be "content" being best known for Oppenheimer for the rest of his career.

"Very content. I mean, you got to move forward, but this has been a huge, huge moment for me," he responded. "The movie is so special to me, and myself and Chris have such a special relationship.

"And I just feel very privileged to be able to continue to work with him and I'm very proud that this is a film that is provocative, and that asks questions, and is challenging, but yet so many people went to see it, so I'm really really proud of that."

Oppenheimer marked Murphy and Nolan's sixth collaboration following The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

During his speech, the actor thanked Nolan, the Oppenheimer team and his family and dedicated the award to "the peacemakers everywhere".