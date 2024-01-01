Kate Beckinsale hospitalised

Kate Beckinsale has announced that she has been hospitalised.

The British actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate Mother's Day, sharing a series of photos of her mum, Judy Loe, as well as several snaps of herself in hospital.

The series of photos showed Kate's mum enjoying cake and champagne, while other photos showed a tearful Kate in a hospital bed.

"Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's s**t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't," the Pearl Harbor actress, 50, wrote in the caption.

"And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't," she continued, "And turn up when we are sick and sit with us.. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Kate concluded the caption, "Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close . I love you x."

The star did not reveal what led to her hospitalisation.

Kate's post comes two months after her stepfather, British TV director Roy Battersby, died in January after suffering a "massive stroke" while battling two forms of cancer.

The Serendipity actress has also been caring for her mother, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer six years ago. She had recently moved Roy and Judy to live with her in Los Angeles to help care for them.