'It would be so fun to go back': Rachel Zegler desperate for Hunger Games return

Rachel Zegler hopes to return to the 'Hunger Games' franchise.

The 22-year-old actress played Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel film 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' but is uncertain about her future in the series.

Referencing Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now' track that features in the movie's end credits, Rachel told Deadline at SXSW: "I don't know. It's not up to me, but as Olivia Rodrigo said, 'She's in the trees, she's in the breeze.'

"So, I don't actually know what's going to happen. I, for one, like to believe she's alive."

Rachel would love to return for a sequel to 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' as it was "so fun" working on the dystopian action flick.

The 'West Side Story' actress said: "I really hope so. It would be so fun to go back."

Franchise director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson previously outlined that they would never make a 'Hunger Games' picture without source material from author Suzanne Collins.

Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly: "If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether that’s with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I’d be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it."

Zegler previously explained how she took inspiration from Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Joan Baez for the part of Lucy Gray Baird.

She told Variety: "We channelled a bunch of people: Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton and Joan Baez, to name a few. That was really the voice that we were trying to find. But getting to sing live is my bread and butter, that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life and so it was really nice to get to bring that skill to my peers on set."