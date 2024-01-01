Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma undergoes vasectomy

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma has undergone a vasectomy.

The Lizzie McGuire actress and singer-songwriter, who are currently expecting their third child together, have taken steps to stop expanding their brood any further.

The music producer revealed on Monday that he was preparing to undergo the procedure, which is a permanent method of preventing pregnancy.

He shared a selfie from inside a car and wrote, "It's vasectomy day!!!" and continued to document his trip to the hospital on his Instagram Stories.

Alongside a mirror selfie of him in a hospital gown, Matthew quipped, "Just took a Valium and feeling hyped."

After the operation, the 36-year-old musician assured his followers that it was less painful than he'd expected.

"It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure," he wrote. "10/10 would recommend."

Matthew later shared a picture of Hilary driving him home, describing her as a "hot nurse", and admitted he felt "very high". In a candid video, he explained that he had never taken a drug or drank alcohol before but could now understand why people take Valium.

"After that Valium, I get it...That feels so good," he said from his bed. "I slept better than I've slept in years."

Hilary, 36, and Matthew got married in December 2019 after three years of dating. They have two daughters, Banks, five, and Mae, two, while Hilary has an 11-year-old son named Luca from her previous marriage.

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their third child together.