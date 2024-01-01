Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Snook nominated for 2024 Olivier Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Snook have received their first Olivier Awards nominations.
The Sex and the City star has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Plaza Suite alongside the Succession star for her one-woman play The Picture of Dorian Gray, marking the first time they have been recognised at the U.K.'s most prestigious theatre awards.
The Best Actress shortlist also features Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California), Sophie Okonedo (Medea) and Sheridan Smith (Shirley Valentine).
The Best Actor category is particularly star-studded, with Joseph Fiennes landing his first nomination for his portrayal of England football captain Gareth Southgate in Dear England and James Norton scoring his first nod for A Little Life.
They are up against Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue, in which he plays theatre legend John Gielgud, David Tennant for William Shakespeare's classic Macbeth, and Andrew Scott for Vanya, a one-man adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.
Sunset Boulevard came top in the nominations with 11, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, while Dear England was the most-nominated play with nine, including Best New Play.
Haydn Gwynne, who died in October aged 66, received a posthumous nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless.
The 2024 Olivier Awards will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14 April.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best New Play:
Dear England
The Hills of California
The Motive and the Cue
Till The Stars Come Down
Best New Musical:
The Little Big Things
Next To Normal
Operation Mincemeat
A Strange Loop
Best Revival:
The Effect
Macbeth
Shirley Valentine
Vanya
Best Musical Revival:
Groundhog Day
Guys & Dolls
Hadestown
Sunset Boulevard
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play:
Accidental Death of an Anarchist
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
Best Actor:
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England
Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue
James Norton for A Little Life
Andrew Scott for Vanya
David Tennant for Macbeth
Best Actress:
Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California
Sophie Okonedo for Medea
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine
Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Actor in a Musical:
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You
Best Actress in a Musical:
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Will Close for Dear England
Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People
Giles Terera for Clyde's
Luke Thompson for A Little Life
Zubin Varla for A Little Life
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down
Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People
Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless
Gina McKee for Dear England
Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat
Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls
David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard
Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard
Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat
Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things
Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal
Best Director:
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Rupert Goold for Dear England
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard
Sam Mendes for The Motive and the Cue.