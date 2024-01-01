Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Snook nominated for 2024 Olivier Awards

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Snook have received their first Olivier Awards nominations.

The Sex and the City star has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Plaza Suite alongside the Succession star for her one-woman play The Picture of Dorian Gray, marking the first time they have been recognised at the U.K.'s most prestigious theatre awards.

The Best Actress shortlist also features Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California), Sophie Okonedo (Medea) and Sheridan Smith (Shirley Valentine).

The Best Actor category is particularly star-studded, with Joseph Fiennes landing his first nomination for his portrayal of England football captain Gareth Southgate in Dear England and James Norton scoring his first nod for A Little Life.

They are up against Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue, in which he plays theatre legend John Gielgud, David Tennant for William Shakespeare's classic Macbeth, and Andrew Scott for Vanya, a one-man adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.

Sunset Boulevard came top in the nominations with 11, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, while Dear England was the most-nominated play with nine, including Best New Play.

Haydn Gwynne, who died in October aged 66, received a posthumous nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless.

The 2024 Olivier Awards will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14 April.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best New Play:

Dear England

The Hills of California

The Motive and the Cue

Till The Stars Come Down

Best New Musical:

The Little Big Things

Next To Normal

Operation Mincemeat

A Strange Loop

Best Revival:

The Effect

Macbeth

Shirley Valentine

Vanya

Best Musical Revival:

Groundhog Day

Guys & Dolls

Hadestown

Sunset Boulevard

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play:

Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Best Actor:

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England

Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue

James Norton for A Little Life

Andrew Scott for Vanya

David Tennant for Macbeth

Best Actress:

Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California

Sophie Okonedo for Medea

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine

Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Actor in a Musical:

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard

Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls

Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You

Best Actress in a Musical:

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat

Caissie Levy for Next To Normal

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard

Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Will Close for Dear England

Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People

Giles Terera for Clyde's

Luke Thompson for A Little Life

Zubin Varla for A Little Life

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down

Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People

Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless

Gina McKee for Dear England

Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat

Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls

David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard

Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard

Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat

Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things

Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal

Best Director:

Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Rupert Goold for Dear England

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard

Sam Mendes for The Motive and the Cue.