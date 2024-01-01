Keke Palmer clarifies she is not planning on retiring just yet

Keke Palmer has clarified that she is not planning on retiring from acting just yet.

The actress made headlines in January when she told Teen Vogue that retirement from her acting career was "around the corner".

However, in a new interview with People, Keke has clarified that what she meant was that she plans to retire in "20 years" or so.

"People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years!" the 30-year-old told the outlet. "But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of 'slowing down'. I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera."

The Nope actress went on to explain that while she is not ready to retire, she plans to eventually reduce the number of films she works on each year.

"I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year," she said. "That's amazing. Thank god I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way."

Elsewhere in the interview, Keke teased that the upcoming second season of her game show Password will feature a host of celebrity guests including Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville and Chance the Rapper.

Password season two premieres on NBC on Tuesday.