Quinta Brunson explains Bradley Cooper's 'incredible' Abbott Elementary cameo

Quinta Brunson has explained how Bradley Cooper's "incredible" Abbott Elementary cameo happened.

The actress has revealed how the Maestro star's appearance on Sunday's episode of Abbott Elementary came about.

In the episode, Bradley - playing himself - casually walked into a Philadelphia classroom's show-and-tell at the request of a second-grade friend. He was then hilariously quizzed by the teachers, including Quinta's character Janine, about which films he had appeared in.

"Bradley was actually incredible," Quinta told Variety. "He had a hectic schedule, of course, but was as eager to make it work as we were."

"We talked about the best creative way to have him join us for a cold open. Since he's a local (to Philly) it was easy to imagine he was visiting his favorite deli," the actress continued. "Besides that, he was lovely on set. Super kind and cool to the cast, crew and kids. He walked down to meet the crew before it was even time for him to film."

Quinta added that it was a "joy to act with him".

Sunday's episode of Abbott Elementary aired immediately after the 2024 Oscars where Bradley was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Maestro, but lost out to Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy. Maestro was also nominated for best picture, lead actress, original screenplay, makeup and hairstyling, cinematography and sound, but didn't take home any awards.