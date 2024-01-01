Kristin Cavallari reveals how she met her boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari has opened up on how she met her much younger boyfriend.

The reality star was candid about her romance with social-media star Mark Estes – who is 13 years her junior – and explained she had not intentionally sought out a younger man.

“I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out,” Kristin, 37, said on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me."

Kristin also said she could see how onlookers might judge her current beau.

"I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that,” she admitted.

But she said while she had initially thought Mark, 24, was good-looking, it wasn't until she spent time with him that she seriously considered him as possible relationship material.

“When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I’ve ever seen," Kristin said.

"That attraction was always there. But when I met him I was like, he’s actually a really nice, good guy. He’s very sweet – from the jump, he was so sweet to me."