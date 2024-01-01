Ryan Gosling's daughters 'gave him notes' on Oscars performance during dress rehearsal

Ryan Gosling's partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters gave him "great notes" on his Oscars performance during the dress rehearsal.

The Crazy Stupid Love actor delivered a show-stopping performance of I'm Just Ken, his song from Barbie, at the Academy Awards on Sunday. While his partner Eva and their two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, were not in the audience on the night, they were present for his run-through.

"It was amazing because they were able to come to the dress rehearsal the day before. They were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes - great notes," he told Extra at the SXSW premiere of his new movie, The Fall Guy, in Texas on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his performance, Ryan said in his usual deadpan manner, "They had already asked me to come and razzle, and I happen to have a little dazzle on me, and I thought, 'Throw it in, on the house.'"

During the show, Eva posted a photo of her wearing Ryan's I'm Just Ken jacket and hat in his dressing room and wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG (sic). Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed (kiss emoji)."

At the SXSW premiere, Ryan's Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt gave her verdict on the performance.

"Epic, legendary, I mean, it's gonna go down (in history)," she told the outlet. "I said to him yesterday, 'People are going to talk to you about it when you're 90 years old'... It just brought the house down. It was amazing."

According to The Associated Press, The Notebook star joked about his musical number when he introduced The Fall Guy.

"Don't worry, I'm not going to sing. I promise," he said, prompting the audience to boo.

During the Oscars, Ryan and Emily teamed up to present a tribute to stunt performers. They were both nominated for their supporting roles in Barbie and Oppenheimer but neither took home a prize.