Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and had undergone a double mastectomy.

In the post, Olivia explained that "in an effort to be proactive about my health," she underwent a genetic test in February 2023, for which she tested negative for 90 different cancer genes.

"I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene)," the actress wrote. "My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram."

The Predator star then revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later.

Olivia explained that prior to her diagnosis, her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score as an extra precaution.

"The fact that she did saved my life," the star wrote, adding that her risk was 37 percent.

Olivia went on to write that she was advised to have an MRI, an ultrasound and then a biopsy, which confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

The actress underwent a double mastectomy 30 days after her diagnosis and has had four operations in the last 10 months.

"I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I'm lucky," Olivia continued. "We caught it with enough time that I had options."

Elsewhere in the post, Olivia thanked her partner, actor and comedian John Mulaney, for his support.

"I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she shared. "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Olivia and John, 41, welcomed their son, Malcolm, in November 2021.