Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on criticism Kourtney Kardashian received after launching Poosh

Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on the criticism Kourtney Kardashian received after launching Poosh.

The actress and businesswoman has revealed that she was "so upset" to learn that Kourtney's wellness and lifestyle brand, Poosh, had been heavily criticised for being similar to her own wellness brand, Goop.

"I was so upset when Poosh was launched and people were like, 'This is a ripoff of Goop,'" Gwyneth, 51, told People in a new interview.

The Iron Man star added, "I was like, this is so awful, and trying to pit us against one another, which is so crazy."

Gwyneth told the outlet that the backlash that The Kardashians star received after launching her brand made her "so excited" to launch the 2022 Goop x Poosh candle collaboration, called This Smells Like My Pooshy.

"I thought it was hilarious," the Shakespeare in Love actress said.

Gwyneth noted that she celebrates her fellow businesswomen rather than seeing them as competition.

"The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another," she told the outlet. "I feel like the patriarchy does this thing to us where they make us feel scarcity and that there's not enough for all of us to do our thing. And it's so detrimental."

Gwyneth launched her iconic wellness and lifestyle brand in 2008, while Kourtney launched Poosh 11 years later in 2019.