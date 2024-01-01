Christie Brinkley diagnosed with skin cancer

Christie Brinkley has revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer, and recently underwent surgery.

The 70-year-old shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a hospital gown and cap.

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," she wrote. “And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior.”

She went on to warn people about protecting themselves from the sun. "The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST!"

She revealed she was only diagnosed by chance, after she accompanied one of her daughters to a check-up.

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!"

The Sports Illustrated model had recently talked about how she's finally happy in her own skin.

"Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me,” she wrote on Instagram on her birthday. “I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding.”