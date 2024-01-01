Patty Jenkins reveals her Star Wars movie is back in development

Patty Jenkins has revealed her Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron is still in development.

The Wonder Woman filmmaker was announced as the director of the movie in 2020, but it was pulled from Disney's schedule in 2022 and sources told Variety last year that it had been taken out of active development.

However, Jenkins recently revealed on the Talking Pictures podcast that she is still writing the film.

"When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, 'Well, maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3,' so we started a deal for that to happen," she said. "When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like 'Oh, we've got to finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the (writers') strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars."

Wonder Woman 3 fell through following the leadership changes at DC Studios in late 2022. The writers' strike ran from May to September last year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenkins noted that there are other Star Wars films in development and Lucasfilm bosses have to work out a production schedule.

"They have a hard job in front of them of, 'What's the first movie they're going to do?'" she explained. "They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing Rogue Squadron. We'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it."

In addition to Jenkins, Taika Waititi and James Mangold are working on separate Star Wars films, Jon Favreau is directing The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's New Jedi Order.