Lindsay Lohan believes her work got 'overshadowed' by paparazzi

Lindsay Lohan believes her work got "overshadowed" by the paparazzi earlier in her career.

In a new interview with Bustle, the actress opened up about being targeted by the paparazzi when she was younger.

"I feel like some of (my work) got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that's kind of annoying," Lindsay, 37, said. "I wish that part didn't happen."

"I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that's why I wanted to disappear," the Mean Girls star said, referring to her move from Hollywood to London before finally settling in Dubai. "I was like, 'Unless there's no story here, they're not going to focus on just my work.'"

Having spent most of her life in front of the camera, Lindsay was dubbed a party girl in the early 2000s, as she was regularly photographed partying late into the night.

However, Lindsay has since traded in her party girl lifestyle for a quieter life in Dubai, where there is a paparazzi ban, with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai, who they welcomed last year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsay explained that, unlike some of her fellow former party girls, she is not ready to release a tell-all memoir or documentary about her life.

"I congratulate all the people that (have done that). I think it's good that they do what they want to take their power back," she told the publication. "When I'm ready and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I'll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn't finished yet, so I'm not in a rush to share my side of it."

Lindsay is currently promoting her new film Irish Wish, which will be released on Netflix on Friday.