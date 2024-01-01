Prince William reveals Catherine, Princess of Wales is ‘arty’

Prince William has told how his wife is 'arty' during a public engagement.

William, 41, was visiting a new charity facility in London, West Youth Zone, and decorated biscuits with a group of participants.

When he was complimented on his icing skills, he responded, “It’s really not impressive work. My wife is the arty one, my children are artier than I am.”

The comment comes after Catherine, 42, admitted she'd edited the family photo that the family released on their Instagram page for Mother's Day.

Photo agencies released a "kill notification" about the image, saying "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

Catherine was forced to apologise, releasing a statement saying, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

The photo was deemed to have at least 16 editing errors, including blurring around Catherine's hair, alignment issues with Princess Charlotte's left wrist and skirt, and the pattern on Louis' sweater being skewed.