Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launches new Instagram account

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has made her social media comeback, teasing her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

She shared a cryptic video on Instagram stories, where she's seen arranging a bouquet of white roses and cooking in what appears to be her Montecito home. The clip then cuts to a woman in a ballgown, in a courtyard.

The video is set to I Wish You Love by Nancy Wilson.

It's believed American Riviera Orchard will focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle, and will be an extension of her old blog, The Tig, which she closed down after she and Prince Harry got engaged.

Documents from the US trademark office shows the brand name is hoping to sell cookbooks, kitchenware (including silverware and kitchen linens) and a variety of jams and fruit preserves.

The instagram page allows you to click through to a website where you can enter your email to join a waitlist.

It's the first social media presence Meghan has had since March 2020. While the official @sussexroyal Instagram account still exists, nothing has been posted on it since Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals.