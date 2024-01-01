Stephen Colbert says he would ‘murder’ for Taylor Swift

Stephen Colbert has joked he would "murder" for Taylor Swift if she asked him to.

The comedian was reflecting on a moment that took place in 2008, when he had taken his daughter Madeline, then 14, to the Grammy Awards.

“Taylor was so nice to her that, to this day, I would murder for her if she wanted me to," Stephen told actor Paul Rudd, a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I’m like, ‘Whatever you want, my queen,'” he added. “‘I will murder for you.'”

Stephen, 59, had previously shared his feelings about the encounter, describing it in 2022.

“She turns around and goes, ‘Pretty girl!’ and comes and puts her arms around her and goes, ‘Oh you look amazing!’” he recalled at the time, miming the motions of giving a big hug. “She just praises my daughter for how she looks for, like, 30 seconds.”

Paul, 54, confirmed he is also a "Swiftie" and mentioned his excitement over Taylor's romance with Kansas City Chiefs NFL player Travis Kelce.

“This whole thing is very exciting,” the Ant-Man star said. “I see those stories about the dads and their daughters, and their interests in watching the games together. I get all choked up watching it.”