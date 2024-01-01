Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to illegal hiking at Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to illegally hiking at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

The Mamma Mia! star pleaded guilty to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to Yellowstone National Park in November 2023.

Pierce, 70, had been cited for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits," according to the US District Court of Wyoming.

In January, the actor's lawyer had appeared on his behalf to plead not guilty to the "petty offence" and requested a trial.

This week, however, Pierce pleaded guilty and was fined $500 (£390) and ordered to make a $1,000 (£780) donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organisation created to support the national park, by 1 April.

The park's website makes it clear that straying from the designated paths could be very dangerous.

"In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is," it states.

"New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas.

"The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."