Catherine, Princess of Wales will miss this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

Catherine, Princess of Wales will miss the St Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in eight years.

Neither Catherine nor her husband, Prince William, will be in attendance at the event this Sunday at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

Catherine, 42, has attended the event every year since 2012, apart from in 2016.

Last year, Catherine became the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had previously held that role.

“I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” she told the guards in a speech at last year’s event.

“I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do."

She went on to pay tribute to her husband.

"Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William," Catherine said.

"He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do."

A source close to the guards told People magazine the troops plan to give three cheers to to Catherine at the end of their celebratory parade this year.