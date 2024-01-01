Cara Delevingne loses LA home to catastrophic house fire

Cara Delevingne has lost her $7 million LA home to a catastrophic house fire – but her cats are safe.

The model and actress's Los Angeles house caught alight and was virtually demolished by the blaze in the space of a few hours, early on Friday.

Cara, 31, who is currently in London performing as Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret on London's West End, was initially doubly devastated by news of the inferno when she thought her two cats had been lost to the fire.

Thankfully, though, it soon emerged that the pets were safe and sound.

In a now-deleted post, Cara had written alongside a picture of the felines: "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."

Once the cats were located, Cara posted again: "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters."

A total of 94 firefighters and 13 fire engines were needed to combat the flames, which were quick to engulf Cara's home.

One outlet claimed a firefighter was injured by falling off a ladder while trying to extinguish the blaze, however this has not been verified.

Cara's parents, Charles and Pandora Delevingne, said the fire electrical.

"Power lines," Charles said in video published by TMZ. "Very windy there."

Pandora added that Cara is "devastated" by the shock event.

"She had everything in her house – her whole life," she explained. "She built it. She made it."

Fire officials told the NBC that the flames began at the rear of the property and engulfed one room before spreading into the attic, leading to a roof collapse.

Cara bought the house in Studio City, LA, in 2019 for $7 million (£5.5 million). It was featured in an Architectural Digest walk-through in 2021.