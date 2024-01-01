Hugh Jackman declared nicest Australian star in Hollywood

Fans have unofficially crowned Hugh Jackman the nicest Australian star in Hollywood.

The Wolverine star ended up at the top of the pack after a Reddit thread asked users to name Australian celebrities they'd met and found to be pleasant in real life.

The discussion was flooded with comments describing Hugh as one of the nicest celebrities they'd ever encountered.

"Many locals where I am have met Hugh Jackman at the shops," one wrote.

"His family banned him from shopping because he’ll spend hours just chatting to all the people who stop him and buy nothing because he’s too nice to turn them away."

"My former housemate did some plumbing work for Hugh Jackman and said he was one of the nicest people he had ever met," wrote another.

"Just adding my voice to the chorus of all the others saying Hugh Jackman is lovely - met him very briefly when he was filming 'Australia' in North Queensland and he could not have been nicer," one wrote.

"Polite, gracious, funny, down to earth and generous with his time. Top bloke."

Kylie Minogue also received praise from a number of commenters.

"I was an entertainment reporter for several years," wrote one insider. "Of the famous Aussies I met, I'm pleased to say that Isla Fisher, Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman are all genuinely lovely in real life."