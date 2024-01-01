Brandon Routh and Mena Suvari to star in Joseph Kahn‘s Ick

Brandon Routh and Mena Suvari will star in Joseph Kahn‘s upcoming movie 'Ick'.

The 'Superman Returns' actor and the 'American Pie' actress will star as former childhood sweethearts who are faced with a terrifying alien creature invading their small town.

Kahn told Variety: “‘Ick’ is a movie that evokes primal fears about the world today, and best of all, it introduces a unique mysterious monster. I am thrilled that Interstellar has aligned to produce this modern creature feature that is challenging and escapist fun."

Executive producer Udaya Sharma added: "Embedded within ‘Ick’ are universal themes of bravery, self-sacrifice and the eternal human quest to face the unknown. Our goal is to not just captivate our audience but to also invoke deep introspection about confronting the unimaginable, while also being incredible pop entertainment for all ages”.

In the film, Routh, 44, plays high school science teacher Hank, who is still in love with his childhood sweetheart (played by Suvari, 45).

He discovers he may have a teenage daughter ('Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events' actress Malina Weissman), at the same time as he has to deal with the Ick invading his town.

Interstellar Entertainment, co-founded by Sharma, D.C. Cassidy and Michael Fisk, is behind the project.

Producer Steven Schneider, whose work include horror blockbusters like 'Paranormal Activity,' 'Insidious,' and 'Split' has signed on to the project.

The film was written by Sam Laskey, Dan Koontz and Kahn.