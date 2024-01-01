Rebel Wilson to reveal worst man she's worked with in Hollywood

Rebel Wilson is set to name the "massive a**hole" she worked with in Hollywood.

The Pitch Perfect star has dedicated a whole chapter to the man in her new book, Rebel Rising.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don't work with a**holes,'" she said in an Instagram video. "I was like, 'Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical.'"

"But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy."

She added, "Do you want to know who is the biggest a**hole I've ever worked with in Hollywood? Chapter 23 lists it all out!"

Rebel, who is engaged to Ramona Agruma, 40, recently celebrated her 44th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram, "I got the best present ever - a healthy child, a healthy relationship and a career that keeps challenging me (directing a new film, writing a book, producing AND acting) and so many amazing friends and fans who inspire me to keep going! Love you all x"