Holly Valance calls Greta Thunberg a ‘demonic little gremlin’

Holly Valance has branded climate activist Greta Thunberg a "demonic little gremlin."

The former singer and ex-Neighbours star has lashed out at Greta Thunberg, 21, blaming her for scaring children.

"I don't understand why you have this, like, demonic little gremlin high priestess of climatism as the goddess in classrooms, Greta (Thunberg,)" the 40-year-old said on GB News' Chopper's Political Podcast.

"All the kids are all coming home with depression and anxiety. Why would you go to your music lesson or bother doing your homework or get out of your bed if you think we're all going to be dead in five years anyway?"

She went to talk about her belief that children shouldn't be educated about different sexualities in school.

"I don't think sexuality and children should be in the same sentence. I don't think anyone's sexuality is anyone's business. You don't know about mine. I don't know about yours. Why would we?"

The star, who now goes by her married name Holly Candy after marrying billionaire Nick Candy in 2012, has re-branded herself as a conservative commentator in recent years.

In the interview she also hit out at her homeland of Australia.

"The Australia I grew up in was unreal. It was so fun and we didn't seem to have all these problems ... the woke stuff's really gone big in Australia," she said.

Holly and Nick have two daughters, Luka, ten, and Nova, six.

The family previously lived in Britain's most expensive flat, a two-storey Hyde Park penthouse worth £175million ($222.9million). They have since downsized and now live in a £10million ($12.73) mansion in the Cotswolds.