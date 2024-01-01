Oscar-winning writer David Seidler dies

Oscar-winning writer David Seidler has died aged 86.

The British-American star, best known for his work on The King’s Speech, passed away on Saturday while fly-fishing in New Zealand.

“David was in the place he loved most in the world – New Zealand – doing what gave him the greatest peace which was fly-fishing,” his long-time manager Jeff Aghassi said in a statement. “If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

No cause of death has been given.

Seidler enjoyed great success with The King’s Speech, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2011 Oscars.

The King's Speech also won Best Picture, Best Director for Tom Hooper and Best Actor for Colin Firth at the ceremony.

The historical drama followed the unexpected friendship between Britain's King George VI and his Australian speech therapist Lionel Logue, who helped him manage his stutter in the run up to World War II.

The project had special meaning for Seidler, who struggled with a profound stutter as a child.

Seidler also received two BAFTAs and a Humanitas Prize for the film, while his script for the stage version was also a success.

His other work included Onassis: The Richest Man in the World and Tucker: The Man and his Dream.

At the time of his death Seidler was actively involved in a series of projects including feature films, limited series and documentaries.

Seidler is survived by his adult children Marc and Maya.