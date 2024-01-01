Charles Spencer admits concerns over ‘truth’ about Catherine, Princess of Wales

Charles Spencer has admitted he has concerns over ‘truth’ about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health.

The Earl of Spencer and brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, shared that he is worried about the conspiracy theories currently swirling around Catherine's health.

The Princess stepped away from her royal duties to undergo a "planned abdominal surgery" in January and despite announcing from the outset that she intended to be out of the public eye until after Easter under medical advice, speculation has continued to grow as to her wellbeing.

“I do worry about what happened to the truth,” Charles, 59, told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

He went on to compare the “online kind of conspiracy” currently surrounding Catherine's health, to the “press intrusion” that followed his sister.

Diana would have been Catherine's mother-in-law had she not died in a car crash in August 1997 in Paris, after being chased into a tunnel by paparazzi. She was 36.

“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Spencer said.

“If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.

“Not because they had a moral judgment, but because it was unacceptable to the public.”