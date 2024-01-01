Channing Tatum teases future in-law Lenny Kravitz over ‘thirst trap’

Channing Tatum has teased his future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz over ‘thirst trap’ social posts.

The Magic Mike star couldn't resist commenting that one of Lenny's Instagram posts, which featured the Are You Gonna Go My Way singer standing shirtless in the sun, was likely to "hurt someone".

"Jesus Christmas Lenny," Channing wrote. "Wtf you're gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha."

The photo, which showed off Lenny's prominent six-pack, had fans and fellow celebrities swarming to comment.

Kelly Rowland wrote: "And just like…..I’m headed to the gym!!!"

While Rosario Dawson commented, "Just blessing the sun with your shine…"

Fans were also quick to respond to Channing's joke, letting him know they wouldn't mind sustaining an injury relating to Lenny's toned torso.

"Here's the thing," wrote one, "we WANT him to hurt us".

That comment must have tickled Channing, 43, as he replied in turn, "baahahahaha".

Channing has been engaged to 59-year-old Lenny's daughter Zoe, 35, since 2023. They met in 2021, when she directed him on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, Blink Twice.

He shares a daughter, 10-year-old Everly, with his ex wife, Jenna Dewan.