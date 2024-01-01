Kevin Costner teases ‘a lot of fun stuff is coming’ a month after his divorce is finalised

Kevin Costner has separated his personal Instagram account from that of his band, Modern West.

"Still me, new handle here on Instagram," wrote the 69-year-old. "I started posting on social media to share music from my band, Modern West. I’m hoping that this name change will help cut out impersonators and give the band more space to focus on our music on a new page."

He asked fans to follow Modern West's separate account, while telling people he'll still be sharing "personal nonsense" on his individual page. "I’ve got a lot of fun stuff to share this year," he added.

Kevin has already had some big news in 2024. In February, he finalised his divorce from wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

Christine filed for divorce in May 2023, with sources telling People that "a divorce was not what he wanted."

The couple share three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13.

On Valentine's Day, Kevin introduced a new new puppy, Bobby on Instagram, calling him his new "love."