Donald Trump’s Go Fund Me stalls with $354 million shortfall after fraud trial

Donald Trump’s Go Fund Me appears to have stalled with a $354 million shortfall after his fraud trial.

The online fundraiser was set up by a fan of the disgraced businessman and former President of the United States after he was fined $355 million (£279 million) in February.

The hefty penalty had been administered by a New York judge upon finding “overwhelming evidence” that 77-year-old Donald and his executive team at the Trump Organization made false statements “with the intent to defraud”.

While the Go Fund Me initially made good progress, though, it appears to have slowed to a halt at around $1.3 million (£1 million), approximately $354 million (£278 million) shy of its target.

Elena Cardone, who launched the fundraiser, said all monies collected would go directly to Donald's legal expenses.

"We want to be clear about the intended use of the funds raised," she told donors in a statement on the Go Fund Me page.

"Every dollar will be used only to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and any related expenses."