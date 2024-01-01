Second man charged over theft of Judy Garland’s ‘ruby slippers’

A second man has been charged over the 20-year-old theft of Judy Garland’s "ruby slippers".

Jerry Hal Saliterman was charged with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering and did not enter a plea when he appeared in court on 15 March.

The 76-year-old's indictment stated that from August 2005 to July 2018, Jerry “received, concealed, and disposed of an object of cultural heritage”.

That item was “an authentic pair of ‘ruby slippers’ worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’”.

The indictment went on to state that Jerry knew they were stolen, and that he threatened to release a sex tape of a woman and “take her down with him” if she told anyone about the theft.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota – Judy's hometown. Although the theft occurred in 2005, the slippers were not recovered until 2018.

The man who stole the slippers, Terry Jon Martin, 76, pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork.

He admitted to using a hammer to smash his way into the museum as well as break the the display case.

His lawyer told the court the heist was Terry's attempt to pull off “one last score” before turning his back on a life of crime.