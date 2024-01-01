Dan Schneider speaks out following toxic workplace allegations

Dan Schneider has spoken out in response to the latest allegations of a toxic workplace against him.

The TV producer/screenwriter has addressed recent allegations about his behaviour while working for Nickelodeon.

Investigation Discovery (ID) has released two episodes of a four-part docuseries, titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which highlights allegations of abusive and toxic workplaces on the sets of several Nickelodeon shows helmed by Schneider, including The Amanda Show and All That.

The docuseries, which features interviews with cast and crew members who previously worked with the producer, alleges that he sexualised several former Nickelodeon child stars during his time at the network.

Following the release of the episodes, Schneider's representative released a statement, obtained by Variety, denying the claims.

"Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network," the statement said. "If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are 'sexualizing,' they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents."

The representative added that "all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts."

"In addition, and revery day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming rehearsals," the statement continued. "Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny."

Schneider's team has also responded to the claims that he repeatedly asked crew members to massage him on set.

"Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages," they said. "Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."

The third and fourth episodes of the docuseries will be released on Monday night.