Brenda Song admits juggling parenting and life can be 'tough'

Brenda Song has admitted that juggling parenting and life can be "tough".

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum has given a rare glimpse into her life with her partner Macaulay Culkin and their two children.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021. It was then revealed in March last year that they had welcomed a second son, whose name has not been confirmed.

"The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work," Brenda told E! News of family life in an interview published on Monday. "One thing that I've always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life."

The actress went on to reveal that she and the Home Alone star spend a lot of time together, either at home or eating out.

"We really don't get out of the house," she quipped. "We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat."

Brenda and Macaulay, who are known for keeping the details of their personal lives private, first sparked romance rumours in 2017 while filming the comedy/drama Changeland. It was then reported that they were engaged in early 2022.