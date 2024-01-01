Richard Simmons tells fans he’s ‘dying’ – then backtracks

Fitness guru Richard Simmons told fans he’s “dying” in a Facebook post.

“I have some news to tell you,” the 75-year-old wrote. “Please don’t be sad. I am … dying. Oh I can see your faces now.”

He went on to backtrack on his statement. “The truth is we are all dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

Richard’s publicist confirmed to fans there was nothing to worry about. “I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying,” he told the New York Post. “He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

Richard regularly posts long stories about his life on social media, often giving his followers inspirational tips.

After his last entry, he advised people to listen to Tim McGraw’s song, Live Like You Were Dying.