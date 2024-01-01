Sophie Turner ‘reactivates’ divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has "reactivated" divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas after the couple failed to reach an agreement over child custody.

The couple had put their divorce on hold while they went to mediation to try and work out child custody arrangements.

However, they were unable to reach an agreement. Sophie, 28, has now asked a judge to end the marriage and make the final ruling on who gets custody of their daughters, Willa, three, and Delphine, 17 months.

While mediation between the couple was private, by asking a judge to settle the case, it means all the details of the case can be made public.

The Game of Thrones star wants her children to live with her in the UK, while Joe, 34, wants them in the US with him. Last year, Sophie filed a child abduction claim against Joe, claiming he was violating international law by refusing to let the girls travel to see their mum. She later asked the judge to dismiss the action.

Joe and Sophie married in 2019 and Joe filed for divorce in September 2023, citing the marriage as "irretrievably broken."

Both of them have moved on romantically; Sophie with Peregrine Pearson and Joe with model Stormi Bree.