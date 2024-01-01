Donald Trump weighs in on Catherine, Princess of Wales’ photo editing

Donald Trump has given his thoughts on Catherine, Princess of Wales’ photo editing.

The former United States president defended Catherine editing her photos and said he didn't see any problem with it.

“That shouldn’t be a big deal because everybody doctors," Donald, 77, told GB News.

"You look at these movie actors and you see a movie actor and you meet him, and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’”

The controversy began after a photo released by Kensington Palace, featuring Catherine, 42, surrounded by her three children, was issued with a "kill notice" by a number of leading news photo agencies after it was found to have been substantially edited.

News outlets hold photographs to a higher standard than social-media channels, as news outlets are relied on to report and depict the truth.

Donald went on to say he didn't think Catherine's photo editing was particularly serious – despite not having seen the original, unedited photograph or photographs.

"I looked at that actually, and it was a very minor doctoring," he said. "I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that.”

He added he thought Catherine was going through a "rough" time.

“It’s a rough period," Donald said. "You know, they’re really – they went after her.”