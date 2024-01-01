Anne Hathaway has no desire to make a Devil Wears Prada sequel

Anne Hathaway has said she has no desire to make a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The One Day actress said she couldn't see a future in which a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada would ever be made.

Although the book it drew its name from did have a sequel, Revenge Wears Prada, Anne said she had no interest in reuniting with her castmates Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to make a movie version.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," Anne told E! News.

"The truth of the matter is – with any film – all we can do is make it," the 41-year-old said.

"The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."

Having recently joined Meryl and Emily on stage as presenters at the SAG Awards, Anne did say she "would love" to work with them both again.

But she stressed again that fans "don't need to worry about a sequel".